Democrat Scare Tactics Fail, 'Protection Of Women And Girls In Sports Act' Passes House

House Democrats employed every scare tactic at their disposal, but failed to stop the common-sense bill, "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act," from passing in the House of Representatives.

The bill, H.R. 28, passed by a 218-206 margin with all Republicans voting "yea" and all but two Democrats voting "nay."

The two Democrats who broke with party lines and voted "yea" were Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez, both from Texas.

During the floor debate, Democrats went with their tried-and-true fearmongering in an attempt to stop the bill, but to no avail. As OutKick reported earlier on Tuesday, Minority Speaker Hakeem Jeffries and other Democrats labeled the bill, "House Republican Child Predator Empowerment Act."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is a big fan of using extremism to battle common sense, went with the idea that the bill would force "genital exams" of female athletes – which, it should be noted, is not in the bill.

"Republicans who have … taken away the right of all women to choose, and have control over their own body… as women are bleeding out in parking lots across the country, standing there allowing us to die, now want to pretend today that they care about women," AOC began.

"And why? To open up gender and, yes, genital examinations into little girls in this country in the so-called name of attacking trans girls."

A lot to unpack there. First, AOC uses a typical Democrat talking point: if you're against abortion, you're against women. This one always makes me laugh because, statistically, 50 percent of abortions involve killing a female fetus. It would seem that being pro-abortion would be more anti-woman than vice versa, but I digress.

Second, she dives into the ridiculous claim that women are "bleeding out in parking lots" because they can't get abortions. Has that happened? Surely, it has. Is it common? Of course not. More fearmongering.

Then, we get to the crux of the Democrats' argument: keeping males out of women's sports will lead to "genital examinations" of little girls. All athletes undergo physicals before competing in athletics, so this is a non-issue.

AOC and other Democrats make it sound like random people are picked off the street and asked to inspect girls, when in reality, these exams are performed by medical professionals and all athletes, male and female, are subjected to them.

AOC headlined the House Democrats' attempted fearmongering regarding the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act" but she wasn't alone

Katherine Clark, the Democrat Whip from Massachusetts who previously said that her young child had "nightmares" over "climate change," used the same arguments.

"This bill doesn't protect girls' rights, it eliminates them," Clark said. "It will accelerate our crisis of sexual assault on young women and girls."

So, keeping males out of women's sports will lead to … more sexual assault? I can't even dignify that with a response, so let's keep going.

"Whatever the problem is that we are trying to solve, the genital inspection of young girls is the wrong answer," Clark continued.

We have already covered the insanity of this statement, but I wanted to show that almost every Democrat who spoke during the debate used this fearmongering tactic.

Then, Suzanne Bonamici, a Democrat Rep. from Oregon, decided to take it a step further. Republicans suggested that using the sex on a person's birth certificate should be one of the ways to keep males out of women's sports. But Bonamici says that won't work because birth certificates "aren't necessarily reliable."

Yes, an adult woman who represents people in the United States Government said that during a House floor debate.

Bonamici also pointed to intersex individuals, another massive outlier in this discussion, as a reason that we cannot keep males out of women's sports.

"There's a considerable number of children who are born either intersex or with ambiguous genitalia," she said.

She didn't define "considerable" but, again, this small number of unique cases is being used to stop a broader discussion about transgender athletes.

It doesn't make sense to even bring that up during this debate, but that's what happens when politicians are trying to argue against common sense and science.

It shows how flimsy their argument was in the first place, which is why the tactics didn't work. The bill passed and now moves on to the Senate, meaning America is one step closer to a common-sense policy that keeps males out of women's sports, bathrooms and locker rooms.