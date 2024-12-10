Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Should Be Forced To Ride Subway Alone After Clueless Rant

New York City Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Crotez is getting ripped for her out of touch talk about safety on the New York City subway.

The hardcore leftist politician told reporters that she had an issue with Daniel Penny's lack of remorse, after the man was acquitted of all charges after he subdued and eventually killed a homeless man that was threatening riders.

MAN THREATENING OTHERS HAD 44 PREVIOUS ARRESTS

"If we do not want violence on the subways and the point of our justice system is a level of accountability to prevent a person who does not have remorse about taking another person’s life [that tells us everything]" AOC began.

"The fact that a person has expressed no remorse indicates that it may happen again, and if we do not want to unleash that level of violence, then we should exert a level of accountability to prevent that from happening again."

Ocasio-Cortez's comment shows just how clueless she is. In her warped mindset, "if we do not want to unleash that level of violence," it's the law-abiding citizen that is at fault for protecting himself and others around him, and not, in fact, the criminal in the first place. To make matters worse, it is AOC's lenient bail reform policies that have led to an increase in criminals causing havoc across New York City - especially on the subway.

TERRIFIED PASSENGERS TESTIFIED IN PENNY'S DEFENSE

In May of 2023, Daniel Penny intervened after Jordan Neely, a local homeless person, began shouting and threatening passengers, telling them that he was willing to kill someone and didn't care if he went back to jail. Penny, who is a former U.S. Marine, intervened and began choking Neely on the ground before he eventually passed away.

Penny has said in the past that he regrets that Neely died, but he told the New York Post that he would "do it again if there was a threat and danger in the present." Multiple subway riders that were in the subway car that day testified on behalf of Penny's defense.

Despite being found not guilty by a jury of his peers while also being thanked and supported by those that were scared on the subway during that ride, AOC still believes that Daniel Penny is to blame for his attitude.

As an elected Congresswoman, AOC swore to do everything she could to help the American citizen. Instead, it looks like Daniel Penny has done more good for others than she has.