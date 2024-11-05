AOC Brutally Roasted For Insanely Stupid Election Tweet

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unleashed a piping hot tweet Tuesday.

It's currently Election Day, and people are flooding to the polls to vote for a new President between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

The energy and vibes certainly appear to be very high as speculation rages about who will win the White House. While many people are worried about whether or not their person will win, AOC has a bit of a different concern:

The temperature in New York.

AOC sends stupid climate tweet on Election Day.

New York City has a high of 72 degrees today, and while that's a bit warmer than usual, it doesn't even come close to the hottest NYC has been in November. The two hottest days were 84 and 83 degrees in November 1950. Yet, let's not let the facts get in the way of a great tweet/embarrassing moment from AOC.

She hopped on X and wrote, "It’s 70 degrees in New York in the first week of November. Please vote."

Yes, because as we all know, the President has direct control of the weather, and Kamala will control it better than Trump. Does that make sense to you? It certainly doesn't to me.

As you'd expect, the responses were absolutely ruthless and hilarious. Check out some below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

While the Election Day is certainly a very stressful time for many, it's important to also remember to have fun with it.

What's the point of all of this if we can't even laugh from time to time? AOC hopping on X to *CHECKS NOTES* tell people the outcome of the presidential election will dictate future weather is nothing short of incredible.

What exactly was she hoping to accomplish here? If the goal was to get roasted with a tweet seen more than a million times, then mission accomplished.

Put down the phone and go enjoy some nice weather, AOC. Life isn't that bad. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.