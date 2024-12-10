Daniel Penny Pulls Epic Move After Being Acquitted

Daniel Penny was all smiles after being acquitted.

The former member of the Marines was acquitted Monday of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely.

A manslaughter charge was previously dismissed after the jury couldn't reach a unanimous agreement. Penny restrained Neely during a May 2023 incident when the latter entered a New York City metro car and allegedly began threatening people.

Daniel Penny drinks beer after being acquitted

After a long trial and being smeared by people, Penny was in a great mood after being found not guilty of the remaining charge.

Penny and his defense lawyers hit up Stone Street Tavern in the Financial District to crush some beers after the Manhattan jury voted that Penny wasn't guilty, according to the New York Post.

You can see photos and videos of Penny having a great time here.

It's been a long and brutal road for Penny, and unfortunately, many fear that it might not be done. While the legal case is behind him, he faces serious threats after being acquitted.

A BLM leader appeared to imply white people should be harmed in response to his acquittal. It's absolutely unhinged behavior.

Charges should have never been brought to begin with. Now, Penny is free but dealing with threats. It's unacceptable.

Yet, he has to figure out a way to move on with his life, and if anyone deserves a couple of ice cold beers, it's Daniel Penny. Heading from court to the bar is a pretty epic move. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.