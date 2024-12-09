BLM Leader Appears To Call For Black People To Kill White People Following Daniel Penny Verdict

On Monday, a jury in New York City found Daniel Penny not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely. The ex-Marine is a hero who saved his fellow passengers on the subway.

However, the story is muddied by the fact that Penny is white and Neely was black. Thus, following the verdict, racial hysteria ensued.

Notably, Hawk Newsome, who founded BLM of Greater New York, explicitly called upon black Americans to respond by killing white people.

"We need some black vigilantes," Newsome told supporters and reporters outside the courthouse. "People wanna jump up and choke us and kill us for being loud? How about we do the same?"

See the ghoul below:

For context, Jordan Neely barged onto an F train in Manhattan screaming death threats on May 1, 2023. Witnesses testified that Neely's threats scared them more than a typical subway outburst would. They were thankful for Penny's intervention.

Neely had a lengthy criminal record, an active arrest warrant, a history of psychosis and was high on K2, a synthetic form of marijuana that pathologists described as a stimulant. He also had the sickle cell trait genetic disorder.

America needs more Daniel Pennys, white or black. If there were, we'd be a much safer country.

Apparently, Newsome disagrees. See, he didn't call upon black Americans to protect those in danger. Rather, he encouraged them to kill white people simply for being white.

He should be arrested. He's personally trying to incite violence.

Put simply, Hawk Newsome and BLM are not the good guys. The affinity for race-based violence is deplorable.

BLM is not a social movement that advocates for the safety of black people. It never has been. BLM is a violent, Marxist political organization led by grifters who enrich themselves by instilling unjust fear into black Americans.

In the summer of 2020, that fear led to the burning of cities.

Let us not forget that several local BLM chapters celebrated the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

That's who BLM is.

The jury got the verdict right. But Daniel Penny must be protected – protected from the violence BLM hopes to bring about.