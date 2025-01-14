Democrat Congress Members In Full Fearmongering Mode Over Transgender Athletes, Make Disturbing Claims

On Tuesday, the Republican-majority House of Representatives is set to pass H.R. 28, also known as the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025."

UPDATE: The bill passed the House by a vote of 218-206, with two Texas Democrats crossing party lines to vote "yea" on the measure.

As expected, Democrats are upset. They seem to really want males who identify as females to be allowed to compete in women's sports and use women's private facilities, like bathrooms and locker rooms.

Fairness and privacy be damned, there is nothing more important than "inclusivity," even when it negatively impacts women.

One of the only plays in the Democrat playbook is to change the language to fit their narrative. In that vein, Democratic Representatives immediately jumped into action. House Minority Speaker Hakeem Jefferies has labeled H.R. 734 as the "House Republican Child Predator Empowerment Act."

Wait, what?

Jeffries posted on Bluesky – not X or Facebook, which have Community Notes – that the "House Republican Child Predator Empowerment Act does not promote fairness and safety in sports. It will unleash horrific child predators on girls and young women throughout America. Unacceptable."

When pressed for further comment on the post, Jeffries' office responded: "The post speaks for itself."

It's funny that Democrats flaunt Bluesky as a way to combat the "misinformation" of X, yet Jeffries can make these ridiculous claims with impunity on the platform.

Believe it or not, this talking point is not new to Democratic Congress members. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez trotted out this fearmongering tactic in 2023 when the bill was first introduced.

AOC claimed that denying trans-identifying males into women's sports means that female athletes will face invasive "genital examinations" to prove they are women.

At the time, Riley Gaines – host of the OutKick podcast "Gaines for Girls" and one of the most influential pro-woman voices in the country – responded to AOC's claim and said it's "incredibly uniformed information" that the Congresswoman was spouting.

"Actually, the people that had their genitals inspected were the females in that locker room who had a man in that locker room. But, that doesn't matter to AOC, or any of the other democratic members in the House, the Senate or the Biden Administration," Gaines said.

"That's entirely fearmongering."

Democrats appear to have learned nothing from 2024 election, continue their push to scare people into allowing males to compete in women's sports.

Clearly, Jeffries and other Democrats did not learn from the 2024 election that the American people are tired of these dishonest tactics and simply don't want their daughters, granddaughters, wives, sisters and nieces competing against males.

They are trying to distract from the issue at hand – fairness and privacy – by scaring parents into thinking their daughters are at MORE risk by not allowing males into their sports and spaces than if they just allow it.

During the House hearing on H.R. 734, Democrat Rep. Pete Aguilar said, "it potentially could lead to inspections, individuals raising concerns. And how you proceed with that is something that is concerning to the House Democratic Caucus. And so that's why, you know, we felt that this is the GOP child predator empowerment act."

Gaines also pointed out that most athletes undergo a routine physical prior to playing sports. That's obviously true. I played sports in high school – certainly not to the level that Gaines did, I promise – and I had to get a physical examination every year.

That examination included checking for a hernia, which meant dropping my pants and coughing while in the cold grasp of a professional and licensed medical doctor.

Democrats make it sound like females are going to be sent out behind the gym to have some random guy inspect them in an alleyway, which is completely absurd.

The dishonesty doesn't stop with wild claims about "genital inspections"

Aguilar continued: "What is most offensive about the legislation is that it doesn't distinguish girls' sports at what age. It doesn't distinguish whether you are an Olympic athlete, an NCAA player, high school sports player regulated by your state, or whether you're just playing soccer as a four-year-old or five-year-old down the street."

This is an actual lie. The bill very clearly states that this would apply to government-funded athletics, such as in a public school, not kids playing "soccer … down the street." Is his implication that Republicans are going to send police officers into neighborhoods to stop boys and girls from playing sports together?

Plus, why is Aguilar worried about "four-year-old or five-year-old" children with regard to this bill? Does he believe that four and five years old are able to make life-altering decisions such as changing genders? That's an absurdity in and of itself.

In the end, Democrats know they are on the losing side of this issue. During the 2024 election, many moderate voters noted that their vote was based on protecting women's sports and private spaces from the invasion of males.

Democrats can't win on this issue because biology and common sense is against them. So, they turn to these fearmongering tactics to scare people into believing these policies hurt women, when they are, by design, strictly to protect women.

The American people are tired of this nonsense, so you'd think Democrats might have learned their lesson.

Alas, that doesn't seem to be the case.