72 Percent Of Voters Oppose Men In Women’s Sports, Don’t Realize Kamala Harris Supports It

Most Americans disagree with presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris' stance on transgender athletes.

New national polling by Scott Rasmussen found that 72 percent of registered voters oppose transgender-identifying males competing in women’s sports. The same study learned that only 36 percent of voters are aware of Harris' view on the issue.

Specifically, Harris supports the Biden administration’s rewriting of Title IX – which adds "gender identity" to the list of sex-based protections in federal law, allowing men into women’s private spaces, athletics and educational opportunities.

Federal judges have blocked the new rule from taking effect in 26 states.

Harris is also a vocal supporter of the Equal Rights Amendment, which, if enacted, would permanently permit men to compete in women’s sports.

"The views of Vice President Harris remain largely unknown to voters," Rasmussen told The Daily Signal. "In fact, the only thing a majority of voters know about, is her strong pro-choice position on the issue of abortion."

"For example, only 14 percent of voters believe biological males should be allowed to compete in women’s sports," Rasmussen added. "Even among voters who support Harris, just 21 percent hold this view."

Perhaps protecting women's sports is a winning message that Trump could spread ahead of the election – along with the border, crime, economy and ending endless wars.

Rasmussen agrees.

"Vice President Harris has actively supported policies that would allow biological males to compete in women’s sports. This presents former President [Donald] Trump with a great opportunity if he can shine a light on Harris and her policy positions."

On Thursday, Trump vowed to "keep men out of women's sports" after a boxer with XY chromosomes defeated a woman in a boxing match at the Paris Olympics.

"When you look at this young lady… just look and say, ‘oh man, what hit me? I just got hit by a horse!’ I've never seen that where two jabs [made her say] ‘I’ve had enough.' It's ridiculous," Trump said on the "Clay and Buck" radio show.

OutKick reached out to Harris for a statement on the controversy. The Harris campaign and the White House did not respond.