Trump Vows To 'Keep Men Out Of Women's Sports' After Olympic Boxing Controversy, Kamala Harris Silent

One of the biggest controversies at the 2024 Summer Olympics surrounds two boxers – who were disqualified from previous competitions for having XY chromosomes – competing in the women's division.

Former United States President and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump joined OutKick founder Clay Travis on Travis' radio show, "Clay & Buck" and made his position unequivocally clear: "Men will not be playing in women's sports."

"When you look at this young lady… just look and say, ‘oh man, what hit me? I just got hit by a horse!’ I've never seen that where two jabs [made her say] ‘I’ve had enough.' It's ridiculous," Trump said.

OutKick reached out to Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, to get her statement on the controversy.

However, the Harris campaign – and the White House – did not respond to several requests for comment. Harris has not made any public statements or posted anything on social media about the IOC's controversial decision.

Algeria's Imane Khelif, one of the boxers who had previously been banned from other competitions, fought Italian Angela Carini on Thursday.

Carini forfeited the match after just 46 seconds and said after the fight that she had "never been hit so hard" in her life.

The IOC has previously defended the decision to allow Khelif – and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan – to fight in the women's division.

On Wednesday, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams appeared irritated that a reporter would ask him about Khelif and Yu-ting.

"I actually think it's not helpful to start stigmatizing people who take part in sports like this. But they are women. They competed in [the Tokyo Olympics]," Adams said.

"I think we all have a responsibility, by the way, to try to dial down this and not turn it into some kind of witch hunt. These are regular athletes who have competed for many years in boxing."

On Thursday, following the controversial bout and subsequent outrage, the IOC and Paris Boxing Unit issued a joint statement, doubling-down on their commitment to allowing the two XY chromosome boxers to continue to fight in the women's division.

The IOC Olympic boxing controversy escalated on the same day the Biden-Harris Title IX re-write went into effect

Adams and the IOC look ridiculous, especially after seeing Khelif completely dominate her female opponent, making her cry.

Carini, who has trained her entire life to fight in the Olympics only to see her dream dashed in 46 seconds against an opponent holding a clear biological advantage, had previously said she was fighting to honor her late father.

Imagine how her father would feel, if he were still alive, seeing his daughter have to step in the ring against an opponent with XY chromosomes and an elevated amount of testosterone. It's truly heartbreaking to think about.

The timing of the fight is interesting, as well, because the Biden Administration's re-write of Title IX went into effect on Thursday.

Although Vice President Kamala Harris has not responded to multiple requests for comment on the IOC controversy, she openly supports Biden's Title IX changes.

Those changes allow anyone who identifies as a woman, as Khelif does, to use private spaces reserved for women in higher education.

Instead of basing Title IX on sex, as it was originally intended, the Biden-Harris administration wants the protection to be based on gender identity.

Remember, there are no rules governing gender identity. Simply saying, "I am a woman," qualifies one to take opportunities from women and enter their private spaces, like bathrooms and locker rooms.

Although the Title IX re-write does not explicitly allow biological males to compete in women's collegiate athletics, it's not hard to envision what's coming next. After the election, of course.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris know that the majority of Americans don't support males competing in women's sports, so they couldn't push legislation through allowing that to happen – at least not in an election year.

Especially since their opponent is Donald Trump, who has openly vowed, multiple times, to keep males out of girls' and women's sports at all levels.

It's sad that this issue has become political when it should simply be based on common sense and science.