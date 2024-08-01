Olympic Boxer 'Pretending To Be' A Woman Pummels Opponent In 46 Seconds, Makes Her Cry

Algeria's Imane Khelif, the Olympic boxer who was caught last year "pretending to be" a woman after a series of DNA tests, entered the ring for the first time today in Paris.

And the fight lasted all of 46 seconds. Forty-six!

Khelif disposed of opening-round opponent, the Italian Angela Carini, so quickly, that if you blinked, the fight was over. Just like that. Pooooof. Done. Like it never happened. Carini forfeit the fight after taking two shots to the head in the opening seconds.

But, when you have XY chromosomes, which got Khelif disqualified at last year's Women's World Boxing Championship, you tend to have a reach – and strike – like the one you're about to see.

And you can also make female competitors cry:

Imane Khelif beats opponent in 46 seconds

I mean, what are we doing here? Earlier this week, Riley Gaines said someone could die because of this. And you know what? She might not be wrong. Look at that! Insane.

From OutKick's Mark Harris, earlier this week:

Algeria's Imane Khelif and Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting are the two fighters in question who were removed from Women's World Boxing Championship in March 2023.

Umar Kremlev, president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), announced the disqualifications after he met with executives to discuss "fairness among athletes and professionalism." He said that after " a series of DNA-tests ," the IBA "uncovered athletes who were trying to fool their colleagues and pretend to be women."

Kremlev told TASS News that the tests had proven the athletes in question "had XY chromosomes and were thus excluded from the sports events."

In other words, past tests showed that Khelif and Line are males, yet the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is disregarding those past results because it does not have blanket rules regarding transgender athletes or testosterone levels.

Neither boxer has explicitly identified as being transgender, but it is suspected that both are impacted by a Difference of Sexual Development (DSD) — meaning they have both male and female genitalia — according to Reduxx.

Again, watch those above clips from this morning and tell me Riley ain't on to something. It's absurd. Letting a "female" boxer who has both male and female chromosomes fight actual females, is absurd. It's looney-tunes.

But, that's the world we live in today. It's happening right now in Paris, and it's just getting started.

On to the round of 8 for Imane.