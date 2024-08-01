Social Media Erupts After Olympian Boxer 'Pretending To Be' A Woman Batters An Actual Woman In The Ring

If ever there was a time for all sane humans to unite, it's probably now. Today. The 2024 Olympics.

For those who missed it, Algeria's Imane Khelif – the Olympic boxer who was caught last year "pretending to be" a woman after a series of DNA tests – entered the ring for the first time today in Paris.

And then proceeded to pummel Italy's Angela Carini so quickly, that if you blinked, the fight was over. Carini forfeit the fight after taking two shots to the head in the opening seconds.

Along the way, she may have suffered a broken nose. She was also seen kneeling, and crying, after what many are calling the most embarrassing, shameful 46-seconds in Olympic history.

And that's not hyperbole. Social media ERUPTED this morning as videos from the match began to circulate, led by OutKick's Riley Gaines, who has already made the hashtag #IStandWithAngelaCarini go viral.

Take a look:

What a moment for Imane Khelif and the Olympics

Disgusting. But also, we all saw this coming! Riley literally said not two days ago that a woman would die because the Olympics allowed Imane Khelif to compete … as a WOMAN!

Here's the background, courtesy of OutKick earlier this week:

Algeria's Imane Khelif and Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting are the two fighters in question who were removed from Women's World Boxing Championship in March 2023.

Umar Kremlev, president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), announced the disqualifications after he met with executives to discuss "fairness among athletes and professionalism." He said that after " a series of DNA-tests ," the IBA "uncovered athletes who were trying to fool their colleagues and pretend to be women."

Kremlev told TASS News that the tests had proven the athletes in question "had XY chromosomes and were thus excluded from the sports events."

In other words, past tests showed that Khelif and Line are males, yet the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is disregarding those past results because it does not have blanket rules regarding transgender athletes or testosterone levels.

Neither boxer has explicitly identified as being transgender, but it is suspected that both are impacted by a Difference of Sexual Development (DSD) — meaning they have both male and female genitalia — according to Reduxx.

May have seemed dramatic to some then, but it appears the entire internet is behind Riley now. How can you not be after seeing those videos from earlier today?

Oh well. That's society in 2024. We're ass backwards and have been for some time now. Elections have consequences. Don't forget that.



