Trump Administration Opens Investigation Into California, Minnesota After States Flout Women's Sports Order

The United States Department of Education is opening investigations into California and Minnesota after both states openly stated they will not comply with President Donald Trump's executive order to keep males out of women's sports.

Last week, Trump signed an executive order to, effectively, ban males from women's sports and locker rooms at public institutions, mostly impacting public schools, colleges and universities.

But the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) have both publicly indicated they will not comply with the order and will continue to allow males who "identify" as girls and women to compete in girls and women's sports.

Now, both organizations are under investigation by Trump's Department of Education for potential violations of Title IX.

"The Minnesota State High School League and the California Interscholastic Federation are free to engage in all the meaningless virtue-signaling that they want, but at the end of the day they must abide by federal law," Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said in a press release.

"OCR’s Chicago and San Francisco regional offices will conduct directed investigations into both organizations to ensure that female athletes in these states are treated with the dignity, respect, and equality that the Trump Administration demands."

The Department of Education previously announced it would investigate San Jose State and the University of Pennsylvania for Title IX violations related to transgender volleyball player Blaire Fleming (SJSU) and transgender swimmer Lia Thomas (UPenn), as well as the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Trump vowed during his presidential election campaign that he would "ban" males from women's sports, and he has held true to his word. He also seems intent on making sure that the rules are followed, even by institutions that insist on sticking to radical gender ideology over reality and basic biology.