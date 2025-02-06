Best Reactions To Trump's Executive Order Banning Males From Women's Sports From The Common-Sense Having Crowd

Just 16 days into his second term as President, Donald Trump signed an executive order to ban biological males from women's sports and locker rooms, making good on a promise he made throughout his recent campaign.

President Trump signed the executive order surrounded by a large group of pro-woman advocates, including OutKick's Riley Gaines, as well as many young female athletes in what turned into a powerful and important scene in history.

"With my action this afternoon, we are putting every school receiving taxpayer dollars on notice that if you let men take over women's sports teams or invade [their] locker rooms… there will be no federal funding," Trump said to the crowd.

Trump's order applies to public institutions, such as K-12 schools, colleges, and universities, and not private sporting bodies.

As OutKick's Dan Zaksheske reported, it is important to note that Trump's executive order means that any school that decides to break this rule would be subject to losing its federal funding. Schools could, theoretically, still refuse to comply, but that's unlikely given the financial consequences.

While it's hard to comprehend that banning biological men from women's sports and locker rooms would be a controversial decision, some reacted to the executive order by expressing that they aren't on board with the idea that women's sports should actually be about women.

ESPN and the Associated Press made it clear that they are against the idea of banning males from women's sports. Front Office Sports claimed that Trump's executive order stripped "the rights of transgender people in multiple areas."

Biological men do not have "rights" to compete in women's sports, and many well-known people among the common-sense-having crowd made that clear in their positive reactions to Trump signing the executive order.

Trump signed the executive order on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, which celebrates female athletes in women’s sports and those who are committed to providing equal access to sports for all females.