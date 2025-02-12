New Hampshire Trans Teens Sue President Trump Over Women's Sports Order

It appears as though the first legal challenge to President Donald Trump's recent executive order, "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports," is moving ahead.

Two male New Hampshire high school students, who identify as girls, are suing the state of New Hampshire and added Trump, the U.S. Department of Justice, Attorney General Pam Bondi, the U.S. Department of Education and acting Secretary Denise Carter as defendants. U.S. District Judge Landya McCafferty approved the addition of the new defendants on Wednesday, saying she "finds good cause" for the plaintiffs to add them.

"The systematic targeting of transgender people across American institutions is chilling, but targeting young people in schools, denying them support and essential opportunities during their most vulnerable years, is especially cruel," said Chris Erchull, a GLAD attorney, according to ESPN.

GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) is one of the firms representing the plaintiffs.

It should be noted that "systematic targeting" is a misleading and unfair framing of Trump's policies surrounding transgender people.

Firstly, it should be noted, pro-women groups simply want sports and spaces that are strictly for females.

However, no one is asking that females who identify as boys or men be kept from any men's sports or spaces. Ask yourself why that might be the case.

In addition, the lawyer said that Republicans and Trump are denying "essential opportunities" to transgender people.

Again, not true. In this case, both of these teenagers are eligible to try out for and play against other male athletes.

"I love playing soccer, and we had a great season last fall," one of the teens said in a statement, according to ESPN. "I just want to go to school like other kids and keep playing the game I love."

Once again, this teenager is more than welcome to join the high school boys soccer team. No one is stopping that.

The story posted on ESPN, which also used information from the Associated Press, is slanted to favor the male teenagers and against the girls who want to have sports that are just for them.

As OutKick reported, ESPN and the AP did the same thing last week when Trump initially signed the executive order.

It's unfortunate that these young people are caught up in a culture war where one side is telling them to ignore reality and biology and labeling the other side, the one in favor of common sense, as bigots.