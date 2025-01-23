President Trump Points To Transgender Athletes As 'Terrible' Democrat Policy

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would, effectively, end transgender ideology in the American government.

The order states that there is a "biological reality of two sexes and clearly defines male and female." In addition to Trump's order, the House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would end federal funding for public athletics programs – such as in college sports – for teams that roster biological males on their women's teams.

This was a major campaign promise of the Republican Party during the 2024 election, from President Trump down the ticket. A recent poll by the New York Times indicated that even the majority of Democrats feel that males do not belong in women's sports, and is likely a large part of the reason that Republicans took control over the House, the Senate and the Oval Office.

So, when Trump joined Sean Hannity on Fox News on Wednesday night, he continued to stress the importance of the issue to the American people.

"People are learning that [Democrats] can't govern and that their policies are terrible. I mean, [the American people] don't want to see a woman get pummeled by a man in a boxing ring," Trump said.

"They don't want to see men in women's sports and otherwise. They don't want… to have ‘transgender for everyone.’ They don't want a child to leave home as a boy and come back two days later as a girl. A parent doesn't want to see that."

It's interesting that when speaking about failed Democratic policies, of which there are many, Trump immediately pointed to the transgender ideology that allows males to compete in women's sports, and use women's private facilities.

RELATED: Female Pro Boxer & Her Coach Blast USA Boxing Transgender Policy: 'Isn't Right'

He could have mentioned the economy, the border, crime or any number of other issues. But Trump recognizes that arguably the biggest failure of the Biden Administration came in the form of pushing a transgender agenda.

Why is that the biggest failure? Because it represents a rejection of both biology and reality.

The American people realized that if Democrats are willing to make policy that defies logic on this issue, what's stopping them from eschewing reality all together?