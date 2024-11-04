Medical Report Reveals Boxer Who Won Olympic Gold In Women's Division Has XY Chromosomes, 'Testicles'

A new report on Imane Khelif, the boxer who won a gold medal in the women's division at the Paris Olympics, provides further evidence that the Algerian athlete has XY chromosomes and is a biological male.

Prior to the start of the Summer Games, red flags were raised about Khelif's eligibility in the women's division. The controversy followed Khelif's earlier removal from The Women's World Boxing Championship in March 2023 after the International Boxing Association (IBA) determined said "athletes who were trying to fool their colleagues and pretend to be women." The governing body cites a "series of DNA tests."

READ: Former Boxing Champ Dumbfounded By Olympics Gender Controversy Involving 'XY Chromosome' Fighter

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) ignored that red flag and others, including reports that it was too dangerous for Khelif to spar with women during Olympic training, and allowed the Algerian to step into the ring and coast to a gold medal.

The IOC and those who believe a man can become a woman, and vice versa, by simply saying they are, already looked foolish amid the Khellif controversy. This newly revealed medical report makes them look even more ridiculous.

According to Reduxx, French journalist Djaffar Ait Auodia obtained in October a copy of a physical examination that was conducted on Khelif to verify the presence of a disorder of sexual development called 5-alpha reductase deficiency that is only found in biological males.

The medical report from June 2023 that Auodia reportedly got his hands on was a collaboration effort between two hospitals, the Kremlin-Bicetre Hospital in Paris and the Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algeria.

OutKick reached out to the Kremlin-Bicetre Hospital for comment but did not receive one.

READ: IOC Doesn't Want People To 'Stigmatize' Males Competing In Women's Boxing

According to Auodia, the clinical report revealed that Khelif underwent an MRI where it was determined that the boxer did not have a uterus, but instead had internal testicles. A chromosomal test reportedly confirmed that Khelif has an XY karyotype and a hormone test revealed Khelif's level to be that typical of males.

Khelif's reported sexual development deficiency causes babies to be incorrectly assigned female due to the presence of deformed genitalia, according to Reduxx. The disorder typically becomes apparent by puberty.

The report of an XY karyotype aligns with not only the IBA's findings before disqualifying Khelif from the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships, but also that of Alan Abrahamson, an associate professor at USC's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism who said that he had viewed the results from tests administered by the IBA.