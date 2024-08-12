Boxing Coach Reveals Imane Khelif Was Too Dangerous To Train Against Women During Pre-Olympics Retreat

Imane Khelif, the boxer who failed a gender test in the past, has already secured a gold medal in women's boxing at the Paris Olympics, but more highly controversial reports about the Algerian fighter's gender are now coming to light.

Rafa Lozano, a former Olympian boxer and Olympic boxing trainer, spoke with Radio Marca following Khelif's first-round win in Paris. He made it very clear that he did not agree with the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to allow Khelif to fight in the women's division.

Lozano's opinion wasn't solely based on Khelif's failed gender test, but also from what he saw first hand from the fighter during a training retreat in Madrid, Spain ahead of the Olympics.

"I don’t see it as fair. Everyone can think what they want, but that’s how I see it," Lozano told the outlet. "They were doing a retreat at Blume and we couldn’t put her with anyone. We put [Khelif] with Jennifer Fernandez and it hurt her. Whoever we put [Khelif] with was injured."

Lozano went on to claim that in order to avoid Khelif injuring female fighters, the coaches wound up pairing Khelif up with Jose Quiles, one of Spain's top-ranked male boxers.

Imane Khelif's Own Coach Confirms Failed Gender Test

Khelif's own coach, Georges Cazorla, has also confirmed the failed gender test conducted by the International Boxing Association (IBA) that led Khelif to being disqualified during the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championship. Cazorla made it appear that the failed test was a complete surprise.

"The [disqualification] was based on tests. Frankly, I found it disgusting. Regardless of the results of these biological tests and, without going into detail – that is a matter for biologists and doctors – this poor young girl was devastated, devastated to suddenly discover that she might not be a girl," Cazorla told Le Point magazine.

Cazorla was not willing to admit that individuals with "XY profiles" (males) have physical advantages over those with "XX profiles" (females). He went on to claim that Khelif did not understand a letter they signed acknowledging the IBA's test results. Khelif was later taken to the Kremlin-Bicetre Hospital for assessment and endocrinologists where a doctor, according to Cazorla, confirmed there was "a problem with Khelif's hormones."

Following the meeting with the endocrinologist, Khelif was placed on testosterone suppressants in an effort to circumvent any potential testosterone-level checks made by the IOC, according to Reduxx. The IOC only conducted document checks for the women's boxing competitions in Paris, which is where the argument about Khelif's passport stating they are a female originated from those defending the fighter's inclusion in the women's division.

The IOC stood firmly by its decision to include both Khelif and Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting - who also won gold after failing gender tests in 2023 - throughout the Games in Paris.