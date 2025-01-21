Former Lia Thomas Teammate On Trump's Two Gender Executive Order: 'Definitely A Win'

President Donald Trump signed a very important executive order on Inauguration Day, one that establishes that there are only two genders and people cannot change their biological sex. It's an order that will eventually have wide-ranging effects, and will hopefully bring an end to males competing in women's sports and using women's private facilities.

Many people celebrated the signing of the common sense and reality-driven policy, and that included Paula Scanlan. Scanlan, a teammate of Lia (formerly William) Thomas at the University of Pennsylvania, has spoken out in the past about how her experience as Thomas' teammate left her with emotional scars that she's forced to deal with daily.

Scanlan was sexually assaulted when she was 16 years old. She says that being forced to change in a locker room with a male swimmer, who had fully-intact male genitalia, made her constantly relive her trauma.

She joined Charly Arnolt on "OutKick The Morning" on Tuesday to share her thoughts on President Trump's executive order.

"I heard that it was going to happen on the first day, and I was ecstatic," Scanlan said. "But also, I had this moment where I thought to myself, ‘wait a minute, why does he have to waste his time to do something like this?’"

Scanlan raises a good point. It does seem strange to celebrate the government declaring that there are only two genders, something humans have known for thousands of years. But that's how far left the Democrats moved, to the point that Republicans have to codify biology.

"Obviously, a lot of work still needs to be done. We still have to make sure that we police this stuff. We have to make sure we still raise awareness when men are going to try to break the rules and get into our spaces and our sport," Scanlan continued.

"We do have to be careful. I mean, who's to say that something might change in four years? Someone else might come to power and reverse all of this. So the fight will never quite be over, but it's definitely a win."

WATCH:

Scanlan is correct. The Democrats in the House of Representatives (99% of them) still voted not to pass "The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act," which means they are not planning to stop pushing gender ideology, at least not yet.

Even though the American people have consistently said, and voted, to abolish gender identity, Democrats continue to reject reality and biology in favor of feelings.

Scanlan said it best: "The fight will never quite be over, but it's definitely a win."