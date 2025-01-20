Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Establishing Biological Reality Of Gender

One of the major campaign promises that Republicans made during the 2024 election cycle was the end of the madness that is gender ideology. Donald Trump, who the American people overwhelmingly elected as President, was among those Republicans.

And on day one of his presidency, Trump quickly moved to deliver on his promise. The 47th United States President signed an Executive Order, shortly after his inauguration, that establishes the common-sense policy that biology is real and there are only two genders.

Obviously, this order has wide-ranging effects that will impact many areas of government. But for the sports world, this means that the federal government is poised to cease funding for public institutions that allow biological males to compete in women's sports.

This is a continuation of the Republican-led charge to stop males from declaring themselves as women and girls to compete against women, while also using women's bathrooms and locker rooms.

Last week, the House of Representatives passed the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act," which establishes that, for the purposes of athletics, biology is the determining factor in who competes in women's sports, not feelings.

Clearly, the American people are fed up with Democrats pushing a message that gender is a fluid concept that a person can change at any time. How people choose to identify is their own business, but not once that identity impedes the freedom and rights of others.

And that's exactly what happens when the government allows males to identify as females and invade female spaces.

Several major figures in the fight to keep males out of female spaces celebrated that Donald Trump officially defined "woman" as "adult human female."

That included Riley Gaines, host of the OutKick podcast "Gaines for Girls" and one of the most influential pro-woman voices in the country, and Jennifer Sey, the founder of XX-XY Athletics.

January 20, 2025, represents a move towards the light with regard to acknowledging that biology exists.

But the fight isn't over.