Supreme Court Strikes Down Biden Administration’s Anti-Women Title IX Changes

The Supreme Court just dealt yet another blow to the Biden administration's extreme political agenda.

In a 5-4 ruling on Friday afternoon, the Court struck down part of the administration's appeal of lower court rulings on their proposed changes to Title IX. Those changes, which would have prioritized gender identity over biological reality, have been widely rejected by courts across the country.

The administration had appealed lower court rulings blocking the implementation of portions of their rewrite, even though the gender identity changes would be prevented. But the Court's decision denied even that request, saying that the changes were "intertwined" and allowing some to go into effect would necessitate others as well.

"On this limited record and in its emergency applications, the Government has not provided this Court a sufficient basis to disturb the lower courts’ interim conclusions that the three provisions found likely to be unlawful are intertwined with and affect other provisions of the rule," according to the order.

The ruling ensures that the administration's Title IX changes, which would have severely impacted women's sports and safety, will not go into effect at any point in the near future.

OutKick's Riley Gaines celebrated the ruling with a post on X.

Supreme Court Ruling A Win For Women, Competitive Fairness

Friday's ruling was celebrated by Senator Marsha Blackburn, who's been on the forefront of the fight against the administration's dangerous overreach.

"I am pleased to see the Supreme Court siding with the rule of law-and basic common sense-in blocking the Biden-Harris administration's dangerous Title IX reforms," Blackburn posted on X. "We must always protect real women."

Riley Gaines also issued a statement on the decision, saying, "Not all Supreme Court justices know what a woman is, but today enough did, and that's a win worth celebrating.

This is a win for women, free speech, the rule of law, and common sense. Onward!"

It is a win for women and common sense. And wins for common sense are increasingly hard to come by given the absurdities of the extreme far left. But it's important to celebrate them whenever possible…and work to ensure that they continue.