Russell Wilson was ready to move on from Seattle and Seattle was ready to move on from him. Unfortunately for Wilson, the grass isn’t always greener in Denver.

Following an offseason trade from the Seahawks to the Broncos, Wilson was ecstatic to get started with his new team and his new fans. But cringeworthy moment after cringeworthy moment has exposed him as one of the most unlikable players in the NFL.

It all started with the now infamous “Let’s ride” behind-the-scenes video shoot. From there, we had Wilson yelling at him teammates like they aren’t fellow professional athletes, but rather a U-10 Pop Warner team. The floodgates opened and former teammates started coming at Wilson for past behavior.

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson Will Miss Week 7 As Nightmare Season Continues. (Getty Images)

Even Eli Manning made a joke about Wilson during a Monday Night Football game. Despite all the hate, Wilson signed a massive contract extension that links him to Denver for five seasons and continued to make horrible commercials for Subway.

Even Subway has had enough, though, and appears to have pulled his “Dangerwich” from their menu. The Broncos probably wish they could pull the “Dangerwich” from their menu, but that contract makes it difficult. However, it now looks like they won’t have to — at least for Week 7.

Russell Wilson underwent a shoulder procedure earlier in the season and recently was revealed to also be suffering from a “significant” hamstring injury. Though he was able to play through the shoulder injury, it looks like the hamstring ultimately will keep him on the sideline.

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) ruled OUT vs Jets. QB Brett Rypien to start on Sunday. (via @JamesPalmerTV) pic.twitter.com/PLQyEjnshM — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2022

Although, if history is any indicator, he can be equally annoying on the sideline. Perhaps more so, since he can’t actually play. If the Broncos are smart, they’ll put him up in the booth and give him a headset. They don’t even have to connect the headset to anything. Just pretend he’s making an impact but keep him away from his teammates.

All of the cringeworthy behavior could be, and would be, forgiven if Wilson were playing well. By all accounts, Russell Wilson has always been unapologetically Russell Wilson. But, we didn’t hear about it when the Seahawks were making the playoffs nearly every season or when Wilson led them to a Super Bowl victory.

But the Broncos are 2-4, two games behind both the Chiefs and Chargers in the AFC West, and Wilson has been downright terrible. His completion percentage of 58.6% is currently a career-worst — he’s never been at lower than 61% in a season. He has just five touchdown passes and three interceptions. He also currently has career-worsts in passer rating and QBR.

Denver got itself into this mess, trading for Wilson, signing him to a massive contract extension and making arguably one of the worst head coaching hires in recent memory.

“Let’s Ride” … right off a cliff, it would appear.