Russell Wilson Goes Full Cringe After Embarrassing Loss

Russell Wilson dropped an absurdly cringe quote after losing to the Colts.

The Broncos lost to the Colts 12-9 Thursday night, and it’s the early leader for the worst game of the year. It was unwatchable football.

What did Wilson do after the offense scored a total of nine points and he threw two interceptions? He ended his press conference with, “Broncos country, let’s ride.”

After the 12-9 loss in OT, Russell Wilson ends his press conference with "Broncos Country, let's ride."



Russell Wilson went full cringe after losing.

I’ve long been a defender of Russell Wilson and some of his dorky behavior, but this is just too cringe to be defended.

The entire “let’s ride” mantra is bad enough, and should just be thrown in the trash. It’s terrible and nobody wants to hear it.

However, dropping a “let’s ride” after losing 12-9 to a Colts team that didn’t even have Jonathan Taylor is beyond cringe.

Russell Wilson drops poorly timed “Let’s ride” comment. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

You can even almost tell he thought about whether or not it was a good idea. He started to say it as he walked away, there was a brief moment of hesitation and then he fully committed to it.

He should just have said nothing and walked away. Whenever your offense scores only nine points and you give away two interceptions, it’s probably best to say as little as possible. What you don’t do is drop a “let’s ride.”

Never go full cringe. Just don’t do it.

The Denver Broncos fall to 2-3. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Broncos are now 2-3, and it really seems like the team is on the verge of going off the tracks. This is definitely not what fans were hoping for when Wilson rolled into town. Not at all, but at least they get a fun “let’s ride” out of it.