Russell Wilson Is King Of Cringe And Keenan Allen Mocks His Latest Video

There isn’t a more cringeworthy NFL player than Russell Wilson.

“Mr. Unlimited” is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, a Super Bowl champion, and will certainly have a case for Canton someday. But let’s be honest: Wilson doesn’t exactly have the swag of a Tyreek Hill or a Jalen Ramsey.

Or, for that matter, Keenan Allen.

The Chargers’ top receiver poked fun at Wilson for his latest cringe content during practice this week, hilariously mocking a video the Denver Broncos tweeted earlier this summer.

Goodness gracious. Whoever thought it was a good idea to share that with the world has never actually spent time on Twitter.

I’m not even sure we can blame Russell here, either. He’s an awful actor, obviously, but how can the Broncos’ social media team let THAT go out to the world?

Anyway, Allen was wearing a mic earlier this week and unveiled his Russell Wilson impression.

Lmaoooo I love Keenan Allen so much. Making fun of the Russell Wilson "Broncos Country, let's ride"pic.twitter.com/jnyxbPG2t4 — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) August 2, 2022

Nailed it.

While we’re here, might as well revisit the most awkward video in the history of the internet. Buckle up.

I still can’t get all the way through that video, it’s that bad. That’s something I’d expect to see Aaron Rodgers post while drinking whatever hallucinogenic tea he and Blu like.

Anyways, Russ is still one of the best QBs in the league and could very well lead the Broncos to the playoffs this season – no matter how awkward he is in front of a camera.