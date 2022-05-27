Russell Wilson ‘a Square,’ Says Former NFL LB Channing Crowder

What is this, Pick on All-Star Professional Athletes Day?

First, Charles Barkley allegedly said that Tiger Woods is “not fun to be around.” Now, former NFL linebacker turned podcaster Channing Crowder calls Russell Wilson “a square.”

A few weeks ago on his podcast The Pivot, which he hosts with fellow former NFL players Ryan Clark and Fred Taylor, Crowder said, “If Russell didn’t have that bread, [his wife] Ciara wouldn’t be with him. Ciara, she has a good situation.

“You don’t leave [Ciara’s ex-fiance] Future and get with Russell Wilson. It’s a type. Everybody has a type… and I love [Wilson] on the field, but he’s a square.”

Take a listen:

So that was last month, and ever since, social media has attacked Crowder for allegedly “interfering” in Russ and Ciara’s relationship.

Fellow co-host Taylor defended Crowder by remarking, “It’s Russ, and it’s Ciara, and it’s an amazing relationship in the eye of the public. You can’t interfere with that, especially coming from a black perspective, you can’t interfere with black love. Or what looked like black love. Russ will be protected at all costs.”

Listen, we’re not here to pass judgment on anybody else’s marriage, and between Ciara’s latest Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot and the $25 million home the pair just bought in Denver, we’d say that Wilson is doing all right for himself. Plus, there’s nothing wrong with being a square. It could certainly be a lot worse.

Meanwhile, Crowder’s off-the-cuff remark about Wilson during, in his words, “a throw-away episode” sent The Pivot numbers through the roof.

So, in the end, everyone’s happy here. Now, let’s play nice from now on.