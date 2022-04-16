Russell Wilson, Ciara Buy Record-Breaking $25M Denver Home

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have purchased a $25 million home in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.

The purchase set a record for a Denver-area single-family home, which Front Office Sports reports was previously held by former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan at $15.7 million for a 13-bedroom home in the same neighborhood.

Photo courtesy of Liv Sotheby’s International Realty/Front Office Sports.

The home, which was built in 2018 and sits on five acres, has four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Photo courtesy of Liv Sotheby’s International Realty/Front Office Sports.

There’s also a 2,590-square-foot indoor swimming pool, a nine-car garage, a basketball court and a guest apartment on the property, Axios Denver reports.

Photo courtesy of Liv Sotheby’s International Realty/Front Office Sports.

Photo courtesy of Liv Sotheby’s International Realty/Front Office Sports.

The Seattle Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos at the beginning of March, and the nine-time Pro Bowler will play out the third season of a four-year, $140 million contract he signed in April 2019.

Earlier this week, OutKick’s Joe Kinsey reported that Wilson’s Seattle home is up for sale with an asking price of $28 million.

