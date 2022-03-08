Broncos Score Russell Wilson In Trade With Seahawks

Videos by OutKick

We didn’t believe it could really happen, but it has. The Seattle Seahawks have traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

That’s worth repeating: Wilson is headed to Denver. This on the same day it became known that Aaron Rodgers is headed back to the Packers. The Broncos really wanted Rodgers, but hey, you can’t be disappointed with Wilson.

Per NFL insider Dov Kleiman, the Broncos are sending a massive package back to the Seahawks: a first-round pick, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, QB Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant. In exchange, the Broncos get Wilson and a fourth-rounder.

And yes, the Rodgers and Wilson moves were related.

Seahawks and Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending QB Russell Wilson to Denver. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/yOI2EcEOtx — NFL (@NFL) March 8, 2022

“Wilson had expressed frustration with the Seahawks since last offseason. And now, he lands with the Broncos, who already had a strong roster that just needed a legit quarterback,” wrote Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “Rodgers considered a trade to the Broncos (and also considered retirement) before deciding to stay with the Packers. Instead of Rodgers, the Broncos landed Wilson.”

Either way, this is quite an upgrade for Denver, which started either Teddy Bridgewater or Lock at QB last season. Those guys aren’t bad, but they’re not going to win you any Super Bowls. Or even make the playoffs.

Wilson, who has been the face of the Seahawks for a decade, could help change all that, giving the Broncos their first star at the position since the Peyton Manning days.