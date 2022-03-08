Aaron Rodgers Makes His Decision Which Disappoints Lots Of NFL Teams

Videos by OutKick
The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are running it back.
The All Pro quarterback is working with the Packers on signing a contract that pays him upwards of $50 million per season, per multiple sources. But that deal is not yet done.
Bottom line: All is well in Title Town!
Former Colts punter Pat McAfee, who hosts a show on which Rodgers is a weekly guest and who has struck a relationship with Rodgers, was first to break the news.
All is not so well for the half dozen or so other teams that hoped Rodgers would leave Green Bay and, of course, rescue them from their quarterback doldrums.
The Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders and others will have to continue searching for an answer to their quarterback needs elsewhere.
The deal the Packers and Rodgers are about to sign is cap friendly, per sources. It will allow the Packers to maintain some key talent that helped them advance to the NFC Championship Game the past two seasons.
Expect the Packers now to use the franchise tag on receiver Davante Adams by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline or try to lock him up to a long-term deal. Rodgers returning was key for the team to make this move.
Adams not leaving in free agency was key for Rodgers returning to Green Bay.
Always said he ain’t leaving why would he leave a team number 1 seed two years running answer he wouldn’t good call AR
Yeah he would’ve been a fool to move to the AFC. Much easier path to get to the Super Bowl in the NFC (although having the top seed the past 2 years hasn’t quite worked out).