Aaron Rodgers Makes His Decision Which Disappoints Lots Of NFL Teams

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are running it back.

The All Pro quarterback is working with the Packers on signing a contract that pays him upwards of $50 million per season, per multiple sources. But that deal is not yet done.

Bottom line: All is well in Title Town!

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee, who hosts a show on which Rodgers is a weekly guest and who has struck a relationship with Rodgers, was first to break the news.

BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers.



There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way.



Retirement was a real consideration & in the end



🗣 HE IS BACK WITH THE PACK pic.twitter.com/1lpdcLxyPL — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

All is not so well for the half dozen or so other teams that hoped Rodgers would leave Green Bay and, of course, rescue them from their quarterback doldrums.

The Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders and others will have to continue searching for an answer to their quarterback needs elsewhere.

The deal the Packers and Rodgers are about to sign is cap friendly, per sources. It will allow the Packers to maintain some key talent that helped them advance to the NFC Championship Game the past two seasons.

Expect the Packers now to use the franchise tag on receiver Davante Adams by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline or try to lock him up to a long-term deal. Rodgers returning was key for the team to make this move.

Adams not leaving in free agency was key for Rodgers returning to Green Bay.