Russell Wilson’s Seattle House Is For Sale – $28,000,000

Russell Wilson & Ciara are officially done in Seattle and it doesn’t get much more official than the power couple listing their massive Lake Washington mansion for sale with an asking price of $28,000,000.

Are you a dot.com mega-millionaire who is in the market for a massive Seattle house with a recording studio, a treehouse with Lake Washington views and grand staircases to wow your visitors? Russell Wilson and wife Ciara have just the place for you. This isn’t some house at $28 million that’s going to need much work.

This is a move-in & throw a massive party for all your rich friends type of place. Wait until Clay lays eyes on the staircase in this mansion.

From Russell Wilson & Ciara’s realtor:

A signature waterfront estate offering elevated living, exquisite design and exceptional views. Bask in bluff-top privacy and beachside fun. Luxury, by the numbers: Main level has flawless 180° views; 20-ft tall entry rotunda; 2 dining spaces; epicurean kitchen with 8-burner stove + 14-ft prep island; pro gym off the 3-bay garage. Upper level has 4 en-suite bedrooms, 2 balconies, 200+ square feet of closet space, 1 Hollywood-worthy glam room. Lower level has 1 bedroom, 1 cinema, 1 dance/yoga studio, a 3-story elevator and 3 large play spaces. The exterior has 3 patios, 12 parking spots, a 2-story treehouse, 3-slip dock, 2 jet ski lifts. Combine neighboring property for 270’ of Lake Washington frontage. It all adds up to a champion’s life.

Now for the real details that are important to all potential buyers. This mansion is just 1.3 miles to the nearest Starbucks. Whole Foods is just a tad bit further at 3.3 miles into the heart of Bellevue. There’s a Kohler store, plus a Porsch and Benz dealership in the same shopping center. Let’s cut to the chase here — there are plenty of places near the mansion to be rich.

You’re not buying a $28 million house near a bunch of slums, but you’ll still have to live near the chaos of Seattle. If Microsoft is paying you $50 million a year, you’ll be just fine.

Move in and start living like a former Seahawks Super Bowl champion.

Mortgage: Based on the Zillow mortgage calculator and current mortgage rates (with 20% down) you’re looking at a $150,000 monthly payment before you hire out the grounds and maid crews to keep this place looking spectacular.

Listed by Carmen Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. & Chandler Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. / via Zillow
Listed by Carmen Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. & Chandler Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. / via Zillow
Listed by Carmen Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. & Chandler Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. / via Zillow
Listed by Carmen Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. & Chandler Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. / via Zillow
Listed by Carmen Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. & Chandler Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. / via Zillow
Listed by Carmen Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. & Chandler Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. / via Zillow
Listed by Carmen Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. & Chandler Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. / via Zillow
Listed by Carmen Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. & Chandler Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. / via Zillow
Listed by Carmen Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. & Chandler Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. / via Zillow
Listed by Carmen Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. & Chandler Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. / via Zillow
Listed by Carmen Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. & Chandler Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. / via Zillow
Listed by Carmen Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. & Chandler Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. / via Zillow
Listed by Carmen Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. & Chandler Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. / via Zillow

  1. Which begs the eternal Mega-Mansion question. …. One’s Mega-Mansion MUST have (1) a pool table and (2) a Theater Room (with Popcorn Machine & Smoothie Machine …) … emphasis on MUST.
    I have never had to deal with the issue but I have spoken to a few folks who have …. Q: “How often do you use either the pool table OR the Theater Room??” … Usual Answer: “Do you mean after the first month?” ……… I rest my case.
