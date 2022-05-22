S.I. Swimsuit Model Ciara Has Jaw-Dropping Cover; She’s Also Russell Wilson’s Wife

Life is good for singer/newly named Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Ciara.

Alongside Denver Broncos quarterback and husband Russell Wilson, Ciara has built up her illustrious reputation in the American zeitgeist, with the SI shoot only adding to the impressive run.

She celebrated her recent introduction to the all-time catalog of SI swimsuit models by tweeting out the cover photo highlighted in Sports Illustrated’s 2022 issue.

Ciara tweeted, “Wow! My dream to be on the cover of @SI_SwimSuit came true! Proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine & to join the list of elite women that have come before me! Thanks to the SI team for choosing me to be your Cover Girl. Gonna be makin that thang JUMP today! It’s a [party]!”

Sporting a cowboy hat and opulent one-piece, Ciara reminded folks that she’s still got the Goodies.

The future looks bright in Mile Hile for the Wilsons.

