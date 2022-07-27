Is Broncos QB Russell Wilson preparing for the NFL season or to invade Moscow?
Based on the quarterback’s vehicle choice for the start of Denver’s training camp, it seems like the future Hall of Fame quarterback might be geared up for the latter.
Take a look at the beast of a vehicle Wilson pulled up to camp in, and judge for yourself whether or not he might be making a push for Tehran in the coming months.
I’m not a big car or truck guy at all. Some might find that embarrassing to admit, but I don’t. Just not my thing.
However, you don’t need to be an expert on vehicles to know that his truck is unbelievably big. It’s not just large, it looks like a mini tank.
Look at the lift on it! Look at the front guard on that beast of a machine! You could blow through anything with that truck.
I’ve seen the vehicles our black ops teams used to invade Iraq in 2003, and while they’re certainly different from Wilson’s truck, there’s certainly some overlap.
Now, some people might want to take some shots about overcompensating, but I doubt that’s the case here. Wilson already has a Super Bowl ring, and he’s incredibly rich. He doesn’t have to overcompensate for anything.
He’s just a mountain man now! Believe it or not, living in the Rockies changes a man. I spent a lot of time in Montana. As soon as you cross the border, something about you simply changes. You start wearing cowboy hats and talking about protecting the land.
You know what you need to get the job done? A massive truck, and Wilson can check that box on his to-do list.