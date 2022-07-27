Is Broncos QB Russell Wilson preparing for the NFL season or to invade Moscow?

Based on the quarterback’s vehicle choice for the start of Denver’s training camp, it seems like the future Hall of Fame quarterback might be geared up for the latter.

Take a look at the beast of a vehicle Wilson pulled up to camp in, and judge for yourself whether or not he might be making a push for Tehran in the coming months.

Year 11… still got that new car smell! pic.twitter.com/4Jfy8XPOHR — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 26, 2022

I’m not a big car or truck guy at all. Some might find that embarrassing to admit, but I don’t. Just not my thing.

However, you don’t need to be an expert on vehicles to know that his truck is unbelievably big. It’s not just large, it looks like a mini tank.

Russell Wilson shows up to training camp with a huge truck. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Look at the lift on it! Look at the front guard on that beast of a machine! You could blow through anything with that truck.

I’ve seen the vehicles our black ops teams used to invade Iraq in 2003, and while they’re certainly different from Wilson’s truck, there’s certainly some overlap.

Broncos QB Russell Wilson shows off massive truck. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Now, some people might want to take some shots about overcompensating, but I doubt that’s the case here. Wilson already has a Super Bowl ring, and he’s incredibly rich. He doesn’t have to overcompensate for anything.

Russell Wilson shows off massive truck at training camp. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

He’s just a mountain man now! Believe it or not, living in the Rockies changes a man. I spent a lot of time in Montana. As soon as you cross the border, something about you simply changes. You start wearing cowboy hats and talking about protecting the land.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson arrives to training camp in a massive truck. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

You know what you need to get the job done? A massive truck, and Wilson can check that box on his to-do list.