Russell Wilson Teams Up With Peyton Manning To Pursue Super Bowl For Broncos

New Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is easily adjusting to his new home after 10 seasons with Seattle.

One benefit of landing in Mile High is receiving guidance from former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning.

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, spoke with the Broncos media on Monday and detailed Manning’s tutelage since Russ first arrived back in March.

Wilson on watching practice tape with Peyton Manning. #9sports pic.twitter.com/NLGovR2Pxb — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) May 23, 2022

“Since I’ve gotten here, he’s kind of taken me under his wing in a beautiful way,” Wilson noted.

The two famously faced off in Super Bowl 50, where Manning was the victor in the final game of his storied career.

Manning was inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 2021.

“But obviously, the thing that Peyton and I both love is football,” Wilson said. “We can spend all day watching football together.”

Respecting the Sherriff’s all-time status, Wilson aims to take Manning’s guidance and transform it into a championship with the Broncos.

“It’s fun just to be around arguably the world’s greatest ever to play the game at that position,” Wilson said. “To be able to learn and ask questions and vice versa, talk football … that’s the fun part.”

In his final season with Seattle, Wilson threw for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, six interceptions and completed 64.8 percent of his passes.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.