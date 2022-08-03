Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend Blu Of Earth Reacts To QB’s Self-Love Journey Via A Psychoactive Brew Called Ayahuasca

From all indications this week, Aaron Rodgers and girlfriend Blu of Earth, who had to release a statement this summer addressing a witch rumor, appear to be going strong as the NFL season quickly approaches. The Packers gunslinger is out this week with an appearance on the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast” where the 38-year-old NFL vet talked about going on a self-love journey, his mental health and his NFL career.

Blu, a podcast host, and deep-thinker was right there to support her boyfriend with a message of support.

“Changing history and forging the future one courageous truth at a time. Legendary moves,” Blu wrote to Aaron on Instagram.

In a preview for the podcast, Rodgers is shown getting emotional as it appears he’s about to let loose with some deep thoughts on how the pundits have treated his career.

“There’s an underlying, you know, ‘Shut up and dribble.’ ‘Shut up and play.’… I’ve never been a robot. I don’t want to be a robot. I’m not a cliche guy. I’m not a game-faced guy. I’m the guy that shoots from the hip and speaks from the heart,” Rodgers says into the camera.

The full podcast with Marcus is expected to be released Wednesday.

Buckle up, you’re in for a DEEP journey with Aaron.

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love and that’s what ayahuasca did for me,” Rodgers told Aubrey Marcus. “[It showed me] how to unconditionally love myself.”

According to the experts on this stuff, ayahuasca is a “psychoactive brew originating from the Amazon that is traditionally used during religious ceremonies in South America” and has hallucinogenic effects.

You’re damn right I can’t wait for this full interview. I cleared my schedule.