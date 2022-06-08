Aaron Rodgers Allegedly Has A New Girlfriend Named ‘Blu of Earth’

Just when you thought you’d heard it all out of Aaron Rodgers’ personal life, along comes the news that he reportedly has a new girlfriend named Blu of Earth who seems to be really in tune with nature and medicine.

A tipster tells Awesemo Side Action that Blu of Earth changed her birth name Charlotte Brereton to her new ultra-hip Instagram name and that Ms. Earth self-describes herself as a “witch” and “claims she’s a medicine woman.” She also dabbles in the podcast world.

Just last year, Rodgers claimed he was getting married and was ready to have kids with actress Shailene Woodley. Those two completely ended things earlier this year after barely spending time together through the 2021 NFL season.

Now, if the reports are true, Rodgers is back to the dating game with a woman whose Linkedin page reads that she has worked on events like the MTV Movie Awards, the Academy Awards and Grammys after graduating from Florida Southern College in 2013.

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly moved on from girlfriend Shailene Woodley and is now dating a self-described medicine woman named Blu of Earth / Awesomo Side Action

In an April 18 Instagram Post liked by Rodgers, Blu broke into poetry to share her feelings on life.

The winds of change are upon us – do you feel it? On an individual level and a collective level.

During times of great change – surrender, stillness and softening is our greatest ally.

…

See you on the other side family.



Thank you for being on this journey of life with me.



I love you.



Blu

In her subsequent Instagram post nearly a month later, Blu wrote “This is my first post since submerging from the darkness at @skycaveretreats. A part of me died in the darkness. It was the hardest thing I have ever done.”

Sky Cave Retreats is an “off-grid, Earth-sheltered cabins” that offer “solo dark retreats in private.”

Aaron Rodgers and his alleged new girlfriend Blu of Earth on some retreat / Awesemo Side Action / Instagram Story

Talk about some mind-blowing stuff here. Whew!

I’ve never done mushrooms in my life, but I might have to in order to figure out what’s going on here as these people get in touch with a different realm while I live in suburbia.

I’ll give Blu of Earth this, those solo cave retreats sound amazing. My wife and I could use our very own. She goes into 1A cave and I go into 1B cave for one night — I’m not greedy. She goes in to play video games. I go in and watch golf, the NHL playoffs, baseball and listen to music. No kids. Just us adults in our own private caves. No phones.

She’s clearly onto something here.

Now, the big question is if Blu can communicate with the football gods to explain how Rodgers cannot get back over that Super Bowl hump that has caused Packers fans so much pain.

Do your work, Blu.