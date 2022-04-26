Aaron Rodgers’ Ex-Fiancée Shailene Woodley Explains Why She’s ‘Done’ With QB

The relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley is officially-officially OVER, according to sources who are talking and telling Shailene’s side of things with the end of her relationship with the Packers quarterback.

After allegedly getting engaged in 2021, Woodley and Rodgers split in the fall of 2021 before trying to fire up the relationship after the NFL season ended. But now, Woodley sources tell E! that it’s over. It’s “done” and that they “are not together.”

“Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron,” the source told E! News. “But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she’s done with it again.”

Mere weeks after Rodgers broke the news — during his 2020 NFL MVP acceptance speech — that he was engaged to a woman, the 38-year-old was telling people that his next big life challenge would be parenthood.

Shailene Woodley is reportedly “done” with her former fiance Aaron Rodgers after giving love another chance. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

It turns out, the next big challenge in Rodgers’ life would be holding onto a fiancée. He fumbled that one, so now parenthood seems to be out of the picture as the guy goes back to the drawing board after several high-profile relationships have now crashed and burned.

Rodgers dated Olivia Munn who, in 2020, went on a podcast to destroy an unnamed ex. She never revealed whether that mystery guy was Rodgers, but many observers thought it was a direct shot at the guy.

“Swear to god I’m like I regret every time I have fake moaned because these guys are out there feeling so f–king confident. I have this one, in particular, that was just the worst, the worst at just having sex,” Munn told Whitney Cummings. “In fact, he went down on me twice during the years we were together and I asked him once and said, ‘Why don’t you ever go down, but by the way, I don’t want you to.’

Actress Olivia Munn and NFL player Aaron Rodgers arrive at The 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

“Um, but I’m just wondering why because I feel like most guys I can’t get out of my vagina and I’m like you have to fake it all the time.

“He said he’s like, ‘Well, I just haven’t had a lot of, you know, experience doing it.’ And I was like, ‘Oh,’ and that’s when I was also like, ‘Um, he may like Benton (Whitney’s friend/assistant/show producer) instead,’ you know.”

After Munn, Rodgers moved into a relationship with Danica Patrick, which lasted two years and ended with the retired race car driver devastated.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick told Bear Gryll on a podcast. “I’ve learned a lot, and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

Aaron Rodgers and host Danica Patrick attend The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Now, who wants to be next?

Rodgers has a track record, ladies. There’s a great chance you’re not lasting longer than a year or two around his $50 million per year contract. Good luck trying.