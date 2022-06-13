Dartmouth Grad Trolls Russell Wilson At Commencement Ceremony Over Infamous Super Bowl Defeat

Nine Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl win and a natural intuition inside the QB pocket make 33-year-old Russell Wilson a welcomed name for nearly every team in the NFL. Except in Pats country.

Touching down in Hanover to deliver a commencement speech at Dartmouth, Wilson appeared at the ceremony over the weekend where a student named Johnny mercilessly trolled Wilson as he made his way to the stage.

“Ay, Malcolm Butler!” yelled the student, rekindling the bitter memory of Super Bowl XLIX when the named Patriots cornerback, in his first stint with New England, intercepted a goal-line throw by Wilson to seal a 28-24 championship victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Johnny’s mother was also seen in the video, appalled by the awkward moment when the celebrity quarterback walked by.

This Pats fan had to remind Russ of Malcolm Butler's Super Bowl XLIX goal line interception 😬



As always, Wilson seemed a good sport about it.

Entering his first year in Denver to lead the Broncos has fans excited about the prospects of a revamped offense, which can also be heard in the video when a fan started cheering, “Go Broncos!” before the Butler gag.

