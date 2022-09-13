Russell Wilson Nearly Has Freudian Slip, Almost Says ‘Go Hawks’ After Loss In Seattle

Russell Wilson spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and ended every interview with two words: “Go Hawks.” After his Denver Broncos fell 17-16 in Seattle on Monday night, he almost let those two words slip out during his post-game press conference.

You can’t blame Wilson for nearly suffering a Freudian slip on Monday night. The game was in Seattle, and his routine for 10 years included him saying “Go Hawks” at just about any opportunity he could.

In the video you notice Wilson taking a pause after initially saying “go” before saying his new catchphrase “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”

RUSS ALMOST SLIPPED UP AND SAID GO HAWKS 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iqRuQmwode — Kon (@konfromsea) September 13, 2022

Russell Wilson Threw For 340 Yards And One Touchdown

It would not have been the end of the world if Wilson had let a “Go Hawks” slip out, but after that disastrous night, the media would have run with this story for days.

An infinite number of outlets would have written the headline ‘Does Russell Wilson Miss Seattle?’ and every talking head in sports would have spent a full segment dissecting the situation.

Thankfully, Wilson caught himself and all the blame will be pointed at head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Thanks to his horrendous late-game decision on Monday night.