Russell Wilson’s Huge Contract Extension Makes Him NFL’s Second-Highest Paid QB

Russell Wilson has a new contract and will start his first regular season with the Denver Broncos as the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL.
Wilson on Thursday morning agreed to a five-year extension worth $245 million. He gets $165 million guaranteed.
ESPN was the first to report the new contract.
The new money $49 million per season annual average sets Wilson right under Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the highest paid QB on an annual average. Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension with Green Bay earlier this year that averages $50 million per season.
Wilson’s total contract — he had two years remaining on his previous contract — now is for seven years and $296 million.
From a standpoint of total guarantees, Wilson also is getting the second-highest amount among quarterbacks. He is behind the $230 million the Cleveland Browns paid Deshaun Watson and ahead of the $160 million the Arizona Cardinals recently signed Kyler Murray. Wilson will be 34 years old in November.
This will be Russell Wilson’s first season with the Broncos after he was traded by the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason.
