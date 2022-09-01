Russell Wilson’s Huge Contract Extension Makes Him NFL’s Second-Highest Paid QB

Russell Wilson has a new contract and will start his first regular season with the Denver Broncos as the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

Wilson on Thursday morning agreed to a five-year extension worth $245 million. He gets $165 million guaranteed.

ESPN was the first to report the new contract.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. (Getty Images)

The new money $49 million per season annual average sets Wilson right under Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the highest paid QB on an annual average. Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension with Green Bay earlier this year that averages $50 million per season.

Wilson’s total contract — he had two years remaining on his previous contract — now is for seven years and $296 million.

JOSH ALLEN TEASES RUSSELL WILSON WITH INFAMOUS SLOGAN DURING JERSEY SWAP

From a standpoint of total guarantees, Wilson also is getting the second-highest amount among quarterbacks. He is behind the $230 million the Cleveland Browns paid Deshaun Watson and ahead of the $160 million the Arizona Cardinals recently signed Kyler Murray. Wilson will be 34 years old in November.

ALL THE GLORY TO JESUS!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾#HEisKING — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 1, 2022

This will be Russell Wilson’s first season with the Broncos after he was traded by the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero