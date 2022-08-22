Josh Allen Teases Russell Wilson With Infamous Slogan During Jersey Swap

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen added a cheeky message for football fans to point out during his postgame jersey swap with newly named Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson.

As the two crossed paths Saturday after their teams’ preseason matchup — which Buffalo won, 42-15 — they performed a jersey swap and added on extra literature to commemorate each others’ eliteness.

🚨🚨Jersey swap alert🚨🚨



After the final whistle, Josh Allen and Russell Wilson swapped jerseys and shared a nice moment at midfield



Very cool to see two elite QB’s choppin’ it up like this pic.twitter.com/KgXQSdKg8b — James Kattato (@jckattato) August 20, 2022

Allen had fun with his autograph, tagging on Russ’ infamous “Let’s Ride” slogan in a hashtag for Wilson to catch.

“Russ, thank you for all you’ve done for the game,” Allen also wrote on Wilson’s jersey. “All love.”

Russell, who’s probably well aware of his internet infamy for the viral saying, also tagged the catchphrase while paying his respects to the young QB1.

“Josh! Keep being a young legend,” Wilson wrote. “Always fun watching you! Let’s ride!”

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Wilson wasn’t stretching when he dubbed Allen a young legend.

JOSH ALLEN DOING JOSH ALLEN THINGS ON PRESEASON TOUCHDOWN

The Bills QB put up a wildly effective cameo on Saturday with 3-of-3 passing for 45 yards and a 28-yard touchdown to Gabriel Davis (look out for those two).

Josh Allen Russell Wilson

🤝

let's ride pic.twitter.com/iwzHZdINqi — NFL (@NFL) August 20, 2022

Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela