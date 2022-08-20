Josh Allen Doing Josh Allen Things On Preseason Touchdown

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t waste any time in the Bills’ preseason meeting with the Denver Broncos on Saturday afternoon.

Allen capped off an impressive opening drive with a mind-boggling touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabe Davis.

Allen used his feet and some help from his offensive line to find time while Davis headed downfield. Then the Bills quarterback fired a 28-yard missile to Davis in the endzone.

Bills Mafia has fallen in love with Josh Allen, who is entering his fifth NFL season.

THIS PLAY ended in a 28-yard laser for a touchdown.



'The Josh Allen experience' #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/svszhzXW5X — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) August 20, 2022

Last time we saw Josh Allen and Gabe Davis they were scoring touchdowns. The sequel picked up right where they left off. Amazing — 💚🇬🇧❤️ 💚🇺🇸❤ 💙♥️ (@RichardBuffalo2) August 20, 2022

Saw Josh Allen’s touchdown pass and put an extra $50 on them to win the SB — Eli BiB (@alldaybuffalo) August 20, 2022

The Bills weren’t finished scoring after their first drive. They found the endzone on each of their first three possessions.

Josh Allen and the Bills will no doubt hope to carry that kind of offensive momentum into their Week 1 matchup with the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

