Bills WR Gabriel Davis Dominates Weight Room, Adds To Offseason Bulk

A guy to look out for next season is Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis — not just for his strong finish to the 2021-22 year, but for the muscles he’s packed on over the 2022 offseason.

Davis finished the latest regular season with 35 catches for 549 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He found his stride in the postseason, adding 10 catches for 242 yards and five touchdowns in two games for Buffalo’s high-octane offense. Davis had a historic outing against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round where he recorded a playoff-record four touchdowns in a single game.

Rather than letting that flash of potential fizzle out, Davis prioritized bulking up over the offseason to offer an improved physical skillset at 6-foot-2.

NFL reporter Doug Kyed caught up with Davis’ trainer, Bert Whigham, to discuss the wideout’s offseason transformation: putting on 17 (good) pounds, jumping from 210 to 227.

“He’s bigger, faster, stronger,” Whigham shared, anticipating a big year ahead for Davis. “He’s put on muscle. People say that’s too big, but he’s 23 years old. He’s just growing into his natural body. You’re going to see a big receiver.”

Davis took to Instagram to show off his running-back strength on the squat rack, pushing nearly 400 lbs in his upgraded regimen.

Gabriel Davis squatting a billion pounds means everyone needs to adjust the ranks 📈📈 pic.twitter.com/2dZ2LzFpCz — Jarad Evans (@PFF_Jarad) July 12, 2022 via heavy.com

Buffalo’s offense lost two key targets over the offseason, Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley, so in terms of targets and production, they will be Davis’ to lose.

The wide receiver out of UCF has accrued 1,148 yards, 70 catches, 125 targets and 13 receiving touchdowns in his two seasons with Buffalo.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

