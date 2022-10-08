Russell Wilson Undergoes Procedure For ‘Discomfort’ In Throwing Shoulder; Plans To Keep Playing

As the Denver Broncos offense continues to subvert expectations and stink to the high heavens, one point not on analysts’ radars is Russell Wilson’s health — which is apparently not 100 percent.

Wilson was reportedly dealing with “discomfort” in his throwing shoulder and underwent a procedure on Friday to remedy the shoulder strain. He is not expected to miss any playing time.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted, “Russell Wilson has been dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi — an injury more commonly seen in baseball players, and one that is not usually treated with an injection.”

Wilson traveled to Los Angeles after the monotonous Week 5 loss (12-9) at Empower Field against the Indianapolis Colts. He left the team Friday morning and went to LA to receive a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection.

Wilson finished Thursday’s game with 21 of 39 passing for 274 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked four times for 24 yards and completed the game with a 54.9 rating.

Through five weeks, Wilson has completed 101 passes out of 170 attempts. His current 59.4 completion percentage is second to his career-low single-season mark of 61.3 percent from 2017.

