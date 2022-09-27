Eli Manning Sacks Russell Wilson On ‘Manningcast’; Says Broncos Punter Deserves $235M

The Broncos offense has demonstrated one strength on offense this season: their punting.

‘ManningCast’ co-host Eli Manning dissed Russell Wilson and the Denver offense during Monday night’s broadcast of the NFC East matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

Speaking with Pat McAfee, Manning quipped that the Broncos should’ve paid their punter $235 million instead of wasting it on Wilson.

"They should've paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell [Wilson]."



No matter how many hype videos or high-school drills Russell Wilson incorporates, the Broncos offense has yet to play a clean performance on the field.

By Week 4, Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett’s offense-first regime in Denver has lost much of its steam.

Terrible clock management and an ineffective, short-range passing attack have marred the team’s start to the season. Wilson appears to lack chemistry with Hackett’s system, though the team still boasts a 2-1 record. He has completed 59 percent of his passes, recording 743 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception through three weeks.

