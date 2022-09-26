Russell Wilson Sends Cringy Warning Shot To NFL About Broncos’ Very Average Offense

Russell Wilson has started his tenure in Denver leading the Broncos to a 2-1 start to the season, but it hasn’t exactly been pretty. ‘Flat’ is a good adjective to describe the Broncos’ offense so far this season, but Wilson thinks it’ll soon be a force to be reckoned with.

Wilson, who is a professional when it comes to inserting catchphrases into his postgame comments, issued a warning shot to the rest of the league following Denvers’ 11-10 win over the 49ers.

“There’s so much greatness in store,” Wilson said following Denver’s win on Sunday night over San Francisco. “I can feel it. Even that deep ball to Jerry (Jeudy) we almost had it, everything is just that close…it’s going to be unstoppable.”

Wilson is one to never lack confidence, and while you can’t knock him for being positive, “unstoppable” is a strong word.

To Denver’s credit, the Broncos were able to squeak out a win posting 261 yards against San Francisco, whose defense ranks second in the league in terms of yards allowed per game.

As a whole this season, however, Denver’s offensive performances have been the definition of average.

The Broncos’ 348 yards per game ranks them 16th in the league. When it comes to points per game, Denver has averaged just 14.3 per contest, the third lowest average in all of the NFL.

Interestingly enough, Wilson’s best outing of the season came in Denver’s season-opening loss in Seattle throwing for 340 yards and a touchdown.