Russell Wilson May Have ‘Fairly Significant’ Hamstring Issue, The Latest Problem For Reeling Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is reportedly going to be getting an MRI on his hamstring. The concern is that he may have suffered a “fairly significant” injury during the Broncos’ Monday night overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

This was the concern pending tests today. Russell Wilson plays through pretty much everything. But his health will be worth monitoring — again — on a short week leading up to Sunday’s game against the #Jets. https://t.co/kzHxrcH0O7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2022

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed that the highly-paid QB had suffered an injury. Russell confirmed this when it was his turn to talk to the media.

“It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter, but you know, just tried to play through it and all that,” Wilson explained. “I felt good moving around, running around, throwing it and everything else, especially early on, and that happened, so that was a little unfortunate.”

This is not the thing that the Broncos need. They’re currently up against a short week and face the 4-2 Jets this weekend. If Wilson can’t go, Brett Rypien will start for the Broncos. He has one career start in the NFL, and it was against the Jets. Ironically, he helped the Broncos win that game.

The entire team — especially Wilson — has been under fire for underperforming this season, amassing a 2-4 record through Week 6.

In short, Broncos country hasn’t been “riding” this season.

Wilson hasn’t lived up to the hype after being traded to the Broncos and signing a massive, 5-year $245 million deal.

He has even been hit with boos from the home crowd and we’re not halfway through the season…

