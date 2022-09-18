Broncos Fans Boo Russell Wilson During Miserable First Half Against Texans

There’s a waft of manure floating around Mile High, and the Broncos offense appears to be the source for the eye-watering stench.

Facing the Texans for a “rebound game” in Week 2, the Denver Broncos and new starting QB, Russell Wilson, hoped to shake off the bad energy from Monday night’s embarrassing loss to the Seahawks — which was made worse by Lumen Field’s relentless booing of Wilson in his first trip back to Seattle.

Russell Wilson gets boo’d by Seahawks fans as he takes Lumen Field for the first time as a member of the Broncos 😳pic.twitter.com/r54GrXZRkH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 12, 2022

Well, the boos were back for Wilson Sunday afternoon as Broncos fans mercilessly jeered the QB after a terrible first-half performance against Houston.

Russell Wilson already getting boos in Denver pic.twitter.com/UwftAW0bJz — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) September 18, 2022

On the final drive of the second quarter, Wilson and the offense marched to the goal line but were stuffed on a run by Javonte Williams.

Wilson was pressured into throwing the ball out of bounds on the ensuing play on third down, which pissed off the home crowd off as the sputtering offense failed yet again.

Russell Wilson forced to throw it away and crowd boos. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 18, 2022

Denver could not muster a touchdown against Lovie Smith’s Texans, and the half was capped in a 6-6 tie.

Only one half played in Denver and Russell Wilson and Broncos already hearing boos. This after Russ was hearing boos last week from Seattle fans. Rough sport. pic.twitter.com/QD0xJm7Y8u — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) September 18, 2022

As noted in the broadcast, the Broncos offense has made six trips to the red zone in six quarters of football this season and only tallied a total of four offensive yards.

The Broncos turned the ball over twice on three trips to the goal line against the Seahawks and settled for a field goal.

Wilson was brought to Denver in order to significantly improve head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offensive schematics, but so far, the team has somewhat appeared worse than Drew Lock’s offense in Denver last season.

Russ finished the half with 6 of 19 passing for 93 yards and a QB rating of 48.8.

By comparison, Texans starter Davis Mills had a slightly better performance: completing 12 of 20 passes for 93 yards (71.5 QBR) — the major difference being that Russell Wilson is a $240 million QB and Mills’ base salary for 2022 is $897,160.

In the first 20 seconds of the third quarter, Wilson turned the ball over on a pass attempt to wideout Courtland Sutton.

The heartache piled on for Denver after former first-round picks Patrick Surtain and Jerry Jeudy were declared out for the contest after suffering shoulder injuries, respectively.

Houston holds a 9-3 lead halfway through the third quarter.

Thankfully, the Broncos have a talented kicker in Brandon McManus.

Does the Denver offense have enough juice to beat the lowly Texans?