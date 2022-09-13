Seahawks Fans Welcome ‘Traitor’ Broncos QB Russell Wilson With A Storm of Boos

Seahawks fans aren’t thrilled about reuniting with their ex-quarterback in Week 1.
Former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson returns to Lumen Field on Monday night in a Denver Broncos uniform.
RUSSELL WILSON SHOWED UP TO MNF LOOKING LIKE DINNER MINT IN WILD TEAL TUXEDO AND NFL FANS HAVE JOKES
The animosity was dialed up to 12 as Seattle fans booed Wilson upon his entrance on the field.
WATCH:
While most football fans sympathize with Seattle’s reaction to Russ, the 10-year run between the two should warrant some mutual respect. After all, delivering the franchise’s first Super Bowl win (XLVIII) and two NFC conference titles was no easy feat by Wilson.
(Still love to see it.)
