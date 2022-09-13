Seahawks Star Jamal Adams Carted Off Field After Suffering Apparent Knee Injury

Week 1’s injury bug added another major player to its list.

Veteran safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field early in the second quarter of Monday Night Football’s primetime matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos after suffering an apparent left knee injury.

Adams’ injury came on a pressure play he got on Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. He tackled Wilson and promptly limped to the sidelines. After testing the knee, Adams had to be carted to the locker room.

Jamal Adams was carted off the sideline after this play. pic.twitter.com/Ce1QOeEdLH — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 13, 2022

The broadcast noted that Adams was yelling in frustration along Seattle’s sideline. Adams was announced doubtful to return for Monday night’s game.

OutKick’s ProFootballDoc tweeted that Adams may have suffered a torn ACL.

Limited video, but fear of left knee ACL tear. Credit to continue to play and get the sack. Hope the video lies. https://t.co/wFyCTNqGO2 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 13, 2022

Adams — a three-time Pro Bowl selection — was drafted sixth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Since then, he’s been playing his way to the top tier of NFL safeties.

Missed time by Adams will be a massive blow to Seattle’s defense, especially against play-making NFC West quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford and Trey Lance.

Jamal Adams is injured and doubtful to return pic.twitter.com/gxoyQiwaxe — alex (@highlghtheaven) September 13, 2022

The 26-year-old signed a four-year, $70.6 million contract extension with the Seahawks in 2021.

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Jamal Adams was truly special in New York pic.twitter.com/goBtb4xI9x — 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙯 ⚡️ (@Plazuhbtw) September 5, 2022

