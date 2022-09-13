Seahawks Star Jamal Adams Carted Off Field After Suffering Apparent Knee Injury

Week 1’s injury bug added another major player to its list.
Veteran safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field early in the second quarter of Monday Night Football’s primetime matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos after suffering an apparent left knee injury.
Adams’ injury came on a pressure play he got on Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. He tackled Wilson and promptly limped to the sidelines. After testing the knee, Adams had to be carted to the locker room.
The broadcast noted that Adams was yelling in frustration along Seattle’s sideline. Adams was announced doubtful to return for Monday night’s game.
OutKick’s ProFootballDoc tweeted that Adams may have suffered a torn ACL.
Adams — a three-time Pro Bowl selection — was drafted sixth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Since then, he’s been playing his way to the top tier of NFL safeties.
Missed time by Adams will be a massive blow to Seattle’s defense, especially against play-making NFC West quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford and Trey Lance.
The 26-year-old signed a four-year, $70.6 million contract extension with the Seahawks in 2021.
Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.
