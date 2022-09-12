Russell Wilson‘s new chapter with the Broncos officially got underway with the first regular season game of the year. After spending the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Seahawks, the nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion faced off against his former team in the first Monday Night Football game on the year.
Before taking the field, Wilson arrived in style. Well, he arrived. The style part is questionable.
As Denver arrived at Lumen Field and got off of the bus to enter the stadium, it was impossible to miss the team’s first-year quarterback. He stuck out like a sore thumb.
While the rest of his team showed up in normal game day attire, Wilson showed up ready for junior prom.
Russell Wilson Wearing Shiny, Teal Green (Color Up For Debate) Tuxedo
It was probably a suit, technically speaking, but Wilson wore a bow tie and it’s funnier to say that he wore a tuxedo. And honestly, the outfit looked not too dissimilar from Jeff Daniels’ outfit in Dumb and Dumber.
Wilson has always been known to march to the beat of his own drum. You have to respect him for that. He doesn’t seem to care what people — other than Future — think. He has been extremely successful and made a lot of money, and by all accounts, he seems like a good dude.
However, that doesn’t give Wilson a pass from getting roasted for the things that he does.
There were some people who thought that the MNF ‘fit was flames. They are entitled to their opinion.
Others, including myself, did not agree. Wilson showed up looking like a dinner mint.
Wilson Got Roasted For His Pregame Outfit
Twitter had a field day. Here are some of the best reactions:
Wilson’s outfit was certainly a choice. Win or lose, he still lost.