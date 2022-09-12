Russell Wilson‘s new chapter with the Broncos officially got underway with the first regular season game of the year. After spending the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Seahawks, the nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion faced off against his former team in the first Monday Night Football game on the year.

Before taking the field, Wilson arrived in style. Well, he arrived. The style part is questionable.

As Denver arrived at Lumen Field and got off of the bus to enter the stadium, it was impossible to miss the team’s first-year quarterback. He stuck out like a sore thumb.

While the rest of his team showed up in normal game day attire, Wilson showed up ready for junior prom.

Russell Wilson Wearing Shiny, Teal Green (Color Up For Debate) Tuxedo

It was probably a suit, technically speaking, but Wilson wore a bow tie and it’s funnier to say that he wore a tuxedo. And honestly, the outfit looked not too dissimilar from Jeff Daniels’ outfit in Dumb and Dumber.

Wilson has always been known to march to the beat of his own drum. You have to respect him for that. He doesn’t seem to care what people — other than Future — think. He has been extremely successful and made a lot of money, and by all accounts, he seems like a good dude.

However, that doesn’t give Wilson a pass from getting roasted for the things that he does.

There were some people who thought that the MNF ‘fit was flames. They are entitled to their opinion.

Russell Wilson showed up in Seattle with a 🔥 fit!

pic.twitter.com/rF9IRCnNeL — DNVR Sports (@DNVR_Sports) September 12, 2022

Others, including myself, did not agree. Wilson showed up looking like a dinner mint.

Wilson Got Roasted For His Pregame Outfit

Twitter had a field day. Here are some of the best reactions:

https://twitter.com/CougfanCOM/status/1569433364528271360

Russell Wilson showing up to his job as a casino dealer — erm, I mean, football player! pic.twitter.com/ESSGvlUdZc — FanDuel Casino (@FanDuelCasino) September 12, 2022

Mike Tyson walking to ring: “this guy doesn’t give a f***!”



Russell Wilson entering a stadium: “this guy doesn’t give a f*** (what his wife dresses him in.)” https://t.co/C7sCGqGo8M — Ian (@ianistweeting) September 12, 2022

Russell Wilson looks like the 5th member of Starlighters pic.twitter.com/bkLPCEDAEU — Uncle Paulie (@darealPaulMayne) September 12, 2022

Russell Wilson is attending an 80s prom. https://t.co/lhytbRKkI6 — Annalisa-Turn the lights off, carry me home (@lodosportsgirl) September 12, 2022

Russell Wilson looking like the suit he brought for the trip got dropped in the mud and the only place open was the wedding rental shop https://t.co/z9cwzXlTy0 pic.twitter.com/gQVTnSTRJc — Brent Stecker (@BrentStecker) September 12, 2022

im Russell Wilson and these are the Broncos 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/R0j26HFlvh — Isaac Heredia (@isaacH206) September 12, 2022

Russell Wilson is ready to take the homecoming king crown tonight. 😤👑 pic.twitter.com/8FyN0igFxx — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) September 12, 2022

How Russell Wilson landed Ciara will forever be a wonder of the world. pic.twitter.com/WeTrQQulZg — robert (@rcneumann) September 12, 2022

Russell Wilson looks like he’s about to tell his cousin Chuck Berry about some white guy playing a song called “Johnny B. Goode” at the Enchantment Under the Sea dance https://t.co/KezkcZJ15t pic.twitter.com/N5eaCUAYAz — de🅿️ressed Dallas sports fan (@AthensLuke) September 12, 2022

Russell Wilson entering the Seahawks stadium pic.twitter.com/fgqxY5JhUr — Certified Sports Cards (Max) (@certifiedcards) September 12, 2022

Russell Wilson’s out here dressing like he’s trying to impress an ex girlfriend*



*was @TeddyRicketson’s observation after I said it looked like Russ was dressed for prom. His jokes are usually better than mine. pic.twitter.com/avK2AI6zSD — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 12, 2022

Russell Wilson looks like the entertainment at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe in Magic Kingdom. https://t.co/pUqwrmaVux — The System (@tealtalk) September 12, 2022

Wilson’s outfit was certainly a choice. Win or lose, he still lost.