Russell Wilson Gets Brutally Roasted For Awkward Subway Ad

Russell Wilson might be a great quarterback, but he’s not a great pitchman for Subway.

The internet has been on fire roasting the Denver Broncos quarterback ever since an old video from over the summer re-surfaced of him pitching a Subway sandwich.

To call it awkward would be an understatement. It’s downright painful to watch.

The person responsible for convincing Russell Wilson to do this ad should be fired. He should be fired immediately.

This is so wrong on so many different levels. My skin legit crawled with how he pronounced, “It’s spicy!”

Russell Wilson goes viral for cringe Subway ad. (Credit: Screenshot/TikTok Video https://www.tiktok.com/@dangerusswilson/video/7093185027713830186)

As expected, the internet went absolutely crazy with this video, which many falsely claimed had been deleted.

It’s still on his TikTok. You just have to dig a little bit to find it.

Russell Wilson & Subway 🤣



The original video was deleted from TikTok and Twitter pic.twitter.com/0sfQwb1ZnV — Ben Cary (@Ben_Cary_) September 27, 2022

This is Russell Wilson SUBWAY commercial is absolutely nightmare fuel pic.twitter.com/rBTCQtCMTn — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) September 28, 2022

We tried to make that Russell Wilson Subway video less creepy. pic.twitter.com/EDzC0990up — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) September 28, 2022

Russell Wilson’s subway commercial was actually a audition for the next Joker role #Joker #russellwilson #subway pic.twitter.com/bNA7iqIk0d — Nani Brothers (@NaniiBrothers) September 27, 2022

Just having a hang w my buddy Russ pic.twitter.com/AUeYHJSudY — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) September 27, 2022

It is truly amazing how cringe Russell Wilson has become, and say that as a fan of the man. After all, he was a dominant QB when he played at Wisconsin.

However, that doesn’t change the fact he’s becoming a punching bag for the internet because he just won’t stop being cringe.

He recently yelled at his teammates like it was middle school football.

It might be time for Russell Wilson to take a quick break from the internet. Things just aren’t going well for him these days. Is that harsh? Perhaps, but it’s also 100% true. Put the sandwich down, stop doing cringe things and just win some football games.