Monster Buck Killed In Wild Hunting Video: WATCH

A man had the hunting experience of a lifetime in a video going viral.

We've been on a generational run here lately with hunting content

we have another one to add to the list, and it's without question going to be one of the most insane hunting videos you ever see.

A man named Ethan Evans cracked off a shot to take down a monster buck, and the thing ended up running right into his lap. Yes, you read that correctly. He shot the buck, and then it ran to him.

This is without question one of the most insane hunting videos that I've ever seen. Imagine pulling the trigger, hitting the deer and then it pretty much runs directly into your lap.

That's certainly not something you see every day. It's made even cooler by the fact the deer is a massive buck with a big body.

There's no doubt that it's going to look real nice mounted on a wall.

