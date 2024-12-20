Country Music Stars Kill Monster Bucks, Photos Are Pure America

Luke Combs and Riley Green both managed to harvest some massive bucks.

Riley Green and Luke Combs harvest big bucks.

Well, we have some more absolutely epic photos to share. Country music stars Riley Green and Luke Combs both managed to bring down some really nice bucks.

It's also just the latest monster buck Green has taken this year. Check out the incredible photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The country music industry has been absolutely dominating the hunting season. It seems like there's another artist with a buck down whenever I open Instagram.

Let's not forget this beauty brought to us by The Castellows.

Seeing great hunting photos will never get old. It's what America is all about, and I have no doubt there's plenty more to come. Do you have an awesome hunting photo you want to share? Send it to me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.